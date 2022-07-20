Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,732,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,428,000 after acquiring an additional 90,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,638,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 368,025 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,305,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,937,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,223,470.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $66.10. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

