Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,997,000 after buying an additional 1,033,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,038,000 after buying an additional 1,006,444 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $12,587,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 603,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Shares of SBRA opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.