Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,581,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Woodward by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Woodward by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,268,000. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $94.54 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $586.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Korte bought 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.83 per share, with a total value of $198,757.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,757.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Korte purchased 1,896 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.83 per share, for a total transaction of $198,757.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,757.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,796 shares of company stock valued at $287,428. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

