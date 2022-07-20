Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of New York Community Bancorp worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 73.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,343,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 101,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

