Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 74,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BP stock opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.30.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. TD Securities increased their target price on BP from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BP from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.41.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

