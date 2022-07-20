Comerica Bank Has $3.39 Million Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

Insider Activity at Mosaic

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

