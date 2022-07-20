Comerica Bank Has $3.42 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Sonoco Products worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.