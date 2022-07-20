Comerica Bank Has $3.42 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Up 1.9 %

UDR stock opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UDR to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.