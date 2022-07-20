Comerica Bank Has $3.46 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.98. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

