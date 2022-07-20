Comerica Bank Has $3.52 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Livent worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Livent by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 1,460.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 203,472 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.11 and a beta of 2.08. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.