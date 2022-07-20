Comerica Bank Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,008 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,906 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 177,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690,424 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $60,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167,033 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $38,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,744.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,027,421.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,080 shares of company stock worth $1,540,796 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

