Comerica Bank Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,234,000 after buying an additional 519,649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,574,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,135,000 after buying an additional 211,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after buying an additional 1,173,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $50,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.73. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.