Comerica Bank Has $3.64 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Comerica Bank increased its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WEX were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.38.

Shares of WEX opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $208.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.49 and its 200 day moving average is $163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

