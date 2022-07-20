Comerica Bank Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after buying an additional 723,007 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after buying an additional 541,363 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $27,607,000. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $22,719,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 883,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,315,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

