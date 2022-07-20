Comerica Bank Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,477 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,304 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 46,921.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,228,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,830,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,843 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,087,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,322 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $9,323,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

