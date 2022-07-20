Comerica Bank Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,051 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $37.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.45. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

