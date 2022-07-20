Comerica Bank Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

