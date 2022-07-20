Comerica Bank Has $3.83 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $211.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

