Comerica Bank Invests $3.43 Million in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,320,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,068,000 after purchasing an additional 474,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,587,000 after purchasing an additional 412,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 259,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of EEFT opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.71. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.88 and a 52 week high of $149.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.