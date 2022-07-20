Comerica Bank Purchases 2,631 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Cannonball Research cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Times from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.98. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $56.19.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

