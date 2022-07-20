Comerica Bank Purchases Shares of 25,265 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.71. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.88 and a 52 week high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

