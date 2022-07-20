Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in NVR by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $182,300,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NVR by 604,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in NVR by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
NVR Price Performance
Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,458.29 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,197.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,648.27.
NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,418.75.
NVR Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVR (NVR)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.