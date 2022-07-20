Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in NVR by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,299,000 after purchasing an additional 74,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $182,300,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NVR by 604,866.7% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in NVR by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,458.29 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,197.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,648.27.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $63.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 536.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,418.75.

NVR Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

