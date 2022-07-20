Comerica Bank Raises Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

