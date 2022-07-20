Comerica Bank Raises Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

