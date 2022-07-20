Comerica Bank Raises Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $12,564,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.92.

EPAM opened at $323.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

