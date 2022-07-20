Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.77 and a 200-day moving average of $278.65. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.18.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

