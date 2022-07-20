Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Premier worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Premier by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.29. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

