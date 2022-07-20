Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.24% of TTM Technologies worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $91,414.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $58,612.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $91,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,941 shares of company stock valued at $344,389 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

TTMI opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

