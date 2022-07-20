Comerica Bank Sells 22,118 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,118 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.24% of TTM Technologies worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 173,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $91,414.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $91,414.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,950 shares in the company, valued at $936,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $36,793.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,941 shares of company stock valued at $344,389. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

