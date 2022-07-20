Comparing Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Victrex and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victrex N/A N/A N/A Bonterra Energy 67.59% 8.11% 3.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victrex $419.28 million N/A $100.16 million N/A N/A Bonterra Energy $200.75 million 1.20 $143.06 million $4.46 1.50

This table compares Victrex and Bonterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bonterra Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Victrex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Victrex and Bonterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victrex 1 0 2 0 2.33 Bonterra Energy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Victrex currently has a consensus target price of $21.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.18%. Bonterra Energy has a consensus target price of $10.92, suggesting a potential upside of 63.62%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Victrex.

Volatility & Risk

Victrex has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Victrex on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

