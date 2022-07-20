ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.94.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

