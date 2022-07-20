Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($101.01) to €95.00 ($95.96) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €83.00 ($83.84) to €81.00 ($81.82) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

CTTAY stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:CTTAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

