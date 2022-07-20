Contrasting Ashford (NYSE:AINC) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Ashford has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.76, suggesting that its stock price is 376% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ashford alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashford and GreenBox POS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $388.48 million 0.12 -$9.93 million ($13.74) -1.05 GreenBox POS $26.31 million 1.32 -$26.45 million ($0.81) -1.03

Profitability

Ashford has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenBox POS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ashford and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -0.18% -17.44% 8.12% GreenBox POS -130.21% -21.34% -9.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.6% of Ashford shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ashford and GreenBox POS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 1 0 3.00 GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ashford presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.44%. Given Ashford’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Summary

Ashford beats GreenBox POS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashford

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

About GreenBox POS

(Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.