Contrasting Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE) & Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Broadscale Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Biotricity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadscale Acquisition N/A N/A $6.34 million N/A N/A Biotricity $7.70 million 8.79 -$34.87 million ($0.68) -1.94

Broadscale Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biotricity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadscale Acquisition N/A -13.57% 0.69% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Broadscale Acquisition and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Broadscale Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Broadscale Acquisition and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadscale Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67

Biotricity has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 329.29%. Given Biotricity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Broadscale Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Broadscale Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biotricity beats Broadscale Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated electrocardiogram (ECG) device and software solution. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

