Contrasting Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) & Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) and Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Adagio Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$46.29 million ($1.84) -0.82 Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$226.79 million ($2.86) -1.47

Adagio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabaletta Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Adagio Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cabaletta Bio and Adagio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus target price of $16.20, indicating a potential upside of 980.00%. Adagio Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 244.42%. Given Cabaletta Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cabaletta Bio is more favorable than Adagio Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Adagio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -44.76% -42.19% Adagio Therapeutics N/A -76.69% -51.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cabaletta Bio beats Adagio Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease, and Hemophilia A with Factor VIII alloantibodies. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; FVIII-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat a subset of patients with Hemophilia A; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania; and research agreement with The Regents of the University of California. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the ADG20 (adintrevimab), a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC for the discovery and optimization of proprietary antibodies; and the Scripps Research Institute to perform research activities to identify vaccine candidates for the prevention, diagnosis or treatment of influenza or beta coronaviruses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

