Contrasting Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Hyperfine has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveve Medical has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Viveve Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine N/A -59.73% -26.18% Viveve Medical -353.45% -132.32% -84.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and Viveve Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hyperfine and Viveve Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 71.74 -$64.85 million N/A N/A Viveve Medical $6.43 million 1.08 -$22.03 million ($2.55) -0.26

Viveve Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hyperfine and Viveve Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 0 2 0 3.00 Viveve Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 390.20%. Viveve Medical has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 702.75%. Given Viveve Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viveve Medical is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Summary

Hyperfine beats Viveve Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Viveve Medical

Viveve Medical, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

