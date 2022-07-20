Contrasting Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) & Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Progress Software has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -3.15, meaning that its share price is 415% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Progress Software and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progress Software $531.31 million 3.70 $78.42 million $2.15 21.02 Data443 Risk Mitigation $3.61 million 1.19 -$6.47 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

This table compares Progress Software and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progress Software 16.42% 41.13% 11.92% Data443 Risk Mitigation -181.21% N/A -214.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Progress Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Progress Software and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progress Software 0 1 3 0 2.75 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progress Software currently has a consensus target price of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.68%. Given Progress Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Summary

Progress Software beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. It also offers DataDirect Connect, which provides data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; MOVEit that offers secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; Chef, an infrastructure automation platform to build, deploy, manage, and secure applications in multi-cloud and hybrid environments, and on-premises; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution. In addition, the company provides Kemp LoadMaster, a load balancing solutions; and Kemp Flowmon network performance monitoring and diagnostic solutions that collect and analyze network telemetry from various sources. Further, it provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as web-enable applications; and training services. The company sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

