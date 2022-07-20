Contrasting Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Restaurant Brands International and BT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Restaurant Brands International 2 10 10 0 2.36 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus price target of $65.71, indicating a potential upside of 23.01%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than BT Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

80.2% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Restaurant Brands International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Restaurant Brands International 14.20% 30.02% 5.25% BT Brands 6.19% 12.44% 6.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Restaurant Brands International and BT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Restaurant Brands International $5.74 billion 2.86 $838.00 million $2.70 19.79 BT Brands $8.45 million 1.99 $610,000.00 N/A N/A

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats BT Brands on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others. It is also involved in owning and franchising BK, a fast food hamburger restaurant chain, which offers flame-grilled hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, and other food items; and PLK quick service restaurants that provide Louisiana style fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other regional items. In addition, the company owns and franchises FHS restaurants quick service restaurants that offer subs, soft drinks, and local specialties. As of February 15, 2022, the company had approximately 29,000 restaurants in 100 countries under the Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, And Firehouse Subs brands. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About BT Brands

(Get Rating)

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

