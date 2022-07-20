Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Copa from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.43.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. Copa has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $97.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.34. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $571.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Copa will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

