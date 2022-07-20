Core Laboratories (CLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.19 and a beta of 2.74.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

