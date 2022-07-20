Cormark Comments on Trisura Group Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a report released on Monday, July 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently commented on TSU. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective (up previously from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$55.13.
Trisura Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$104.00 million.
Insider Activity at Trisura Group
In related news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$1,837,786.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,974,587.33.
About Trisura Group
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
Featured Stories
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.