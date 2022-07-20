Cormark Comments on Trisura Group Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a report released on Monday, July 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSU. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective (up previously from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$55.00 price target on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$55.13.

TSE TSU opened at C$33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of C$29.12 and a 12 month high of C$49.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.79.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$104.00 million.

In related news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$1,837,786.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

