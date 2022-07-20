Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTRA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.64.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.