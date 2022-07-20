Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stock Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 500.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Coupang by 970.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after buying an additional 63,364,316 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,901,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Coupang by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614,268 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,694,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280,534 shares during the period. Finally, Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,052,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $40.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,287 over the last three months.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.