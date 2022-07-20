Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Crane by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Crane by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $92.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.80. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

