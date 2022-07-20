Critical Comparison: Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) vs. Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Field Trip Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Field Trip Health and Sharecare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Field Trip Health $3.88 million 12.74 -$43.63 million ($0.77) -1.10 Sharecare $412.82 million 1.37 -$85.00 million ($8.99) -0.18

Analyst Ratings

Field Trip Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sharecare. Field Trip Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sharecare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Field Trip Health and Sharecare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Field Trip Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Field Trip Health presently has a consensus price target of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,988.24%. Sharecare has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 311.52%. Given Field Trip Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Field Trip Health is more favorable than Sharecare.

Profitability

This table compares Field Trip Health and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Field Trip Health -1,125.12% -62.71% -47.29% Sharecare -21.72% -22.95% -14.73%

Summary

Field Trip Health beats Sharecare on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Field Trip Health

(Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sharecare

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

