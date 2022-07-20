Critical Contrast: CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) & Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CrossFirst Bankshares and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 2 0 1 2.67 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 1 8 5 0 2.29

CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.86%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 60.57%. Given Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than CrossFirst Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

49.8% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $206.81 million 3.15 $69.41 million $1.44 9.11 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $36.51 billion N/A $2.90 billion $1.38 6.25

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than CrossFirst Bankshares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrossFirst Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 35.81% 11.50% 1.36% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 8.07% 4.27% 0.22%

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. As of December 31, 2021, it had nine full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The company's Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, risk management, sales and trading, and currencies. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides wealth management, postal and parcel services, and digital offerings. The company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,709 branches in 58 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

