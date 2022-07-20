Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.60.

Crown Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $92.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average of $110.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Crown has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

