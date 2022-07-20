CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Shares Up 6.1%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 17,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 96,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James downgraded CubicFarm Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$77.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

