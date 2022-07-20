Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.5 days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance

Cyfrowy Polsat stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

