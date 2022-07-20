Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.5 days.
Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance
Cyfrowy Polsat stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $6.00.
Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile
