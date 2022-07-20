Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

